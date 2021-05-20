Northwest Health has announced recipients of the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing at both Northwest Health – La Porte and Northwest Health – Starke.

Lori Bridegroom, RN, an Emergency Room nurse at Northwest Health – Starke was nominated by a patient who was anxious and fearful during her first time being a hospital patient. The patient shared that Lori’s calming manner and kindness calmed her nerves. Her nomination noted that, because of Bridegroom’s outstanding nursing care she’d gladly choose Northwest Health – Starke for her healthcare needs in the future. When given the award, Bridegroom was thanked for providing excellent care and making patients’ comfort and communication with patients a priority.

Also receiving the Daisy Award was Jana Schroll, RN, a nurse in the Birthing and Family Care Center at Northwest Health – La Porte. Schroll was nominated for her sincerity as she strives to make each moms birth experience pleasant. She is known for sharing her knowledge with patients and responding quickly to patients’ requests. One patient expressed, “She had a way of seeming like a best friend but without violating any professional boundaries. She is a caring, educated person.”

The hospitals praised Bridegroom and Schroll for their efforts to go above and beyond to meet the needs of patients.

The DAISY Award was established to celebrate the extraordinary compassion nurses provide their patients and families every day. Nurses may be nominated by employees, patients, and hospital visitors.

