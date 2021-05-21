The Kiwanis Club of LaPorte proudly announces the creation of a new scholarship in conjunction with its sponsorship of the LaPorte 4th of July Parade. The March Toward Success scholarship will award two $750 individual scholarships to high school marching band seniors, participating in the 2021 LaPorte 4th of July Parade. Scholarship awards will be directed toward tuition and fees for post-high school education. Two $250 awards will also be given to each high school marching band program from which the winning applicant is chosen. Drummond Osborn, President of the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte, stated, “We know these scholarships will help reward the hard work of two deserving marching band members, while also helping to support local high school marching bands which participate in this year’s parade.” Applications will be available at www.kiwaniscluboflaporte.org beginning June 1st and must be returned by July 12th.

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte, visit the Club’s website or call Drummond Osborn at 362-8567.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Updated information about this year’s Parade will be posted at www.kiwaniscluboflaporte.org, as it becomes available. For questions on La Porte’s 75th Annual 4th of July Parade, please contact Drummond Osborn at [email protected] or 219-362-8567.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte:

Founded in 1921, the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte is part of a global organization which strives to improve the world one community and one child at a time. In recent years, the Club membership has raised funds and provided volunteers to support local food pantries, provide bedding for those in need, distributed college scholarships, and created sponsored clubs within local elementary, middle and high schools to build young leaders. The Club’s current President, Drummond Osborn, a Club member since 1993, has long standing ties to the Club, as his grandfather, KD Osborn was a 1921 Founding member, and his father, David D Osborn, was a long-time Club member. The Club boasts nearly 45 members of various ages, vocations and avocations, who join together in service to the children and youth, of the community. For more information on Kiwanis Club of LaPorte, including upcoming Calendar meetings and events, visit, www.KiwanisClubofLaPorte.org or contact Drummond Osborn at 219-362-8567.