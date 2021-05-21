In support of COVID-19 vaccinations, Mayor Parry visited our friends at HealthLinc at 710 Franklin St.

to receive his vaccination. Jennifer Wright and Staff were amazing through the check-in phase, questions and answers and administering the vaccine. What a smooth process!

HealthLinc is open daily Monday thru Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm with no appointment necessary but appreciated.

HealthLinc is located at 701 Franklin in the lower level and may be contacted at (219) 872-6200.

All vaccinations are available to everyone but they are attempting to limiting Pfizer to 17 and under, with an ample supply of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.