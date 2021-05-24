La Porte County educators are encouraged to attend this year’s virtual Summer Teacher Technology Conference on June 9, 2021. To register, visit

www.bit.ly/2Qzo5Cg by May 28.

“Through the work of Conference Chair Linda Wiltfong and the planning committee, local educators are heading back to school with new knowledge and additional excitement to implement the Indiana Department of Education’s computer science standards. We are proud to be part of the community lifting up teachers and showing appreciation for their important work,” said Maggi Spartz, President of Unity Foundation.

The free conference will feature Matt Miller, author of Ditch that Textbook and Tech Like a Pirate.

Matt’s passion is to equip educators to thrive in this new era of education and think differently about the craft of teaching. He spent more than a decade in the classroom, creating unique learning experiences for his students through technology and creative teaching. He provides practical, “use it in class tomorrow” solutions to teachers’ classroom needs.

Every educator in La Porte County is eligible to attend. The first 100 teachers to register will receive a free copy of Tech Like a Pirate.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the conference. They will also receive access to the recordings of the presentations so they can review and revisit it as they plan their lessons for the coming school year.

“Participating educators will learn how to integrate the latest technology tools and resources into their curriculum to create a fun, engaging and relevant learning experience for students,” said Linda Wiltfong, Conference Chair and Unity Professional Volunteer.

The conference is sponsored in part by Shell Catalysts & Technology, Unity Foundation of La Porte County, La Porte County Public Library, La Porte Community School Corporation, Michigan City Area Schools, MSD of New Durham Township, New Prairie United School Corporation, South Central Community School Corporation, and Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation.