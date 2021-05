High School Students Graduate as Certified Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Vocational Program at the MAAC Training Campus. This is the 3rd graduating class of its kind since the program was launched in 2018 in partnership with Porter County Career & Technical Education Center . All students will be awarded the State Firefighter I and II certifications earning them the opportunity to serve at anyone of our local fire departments. As part of this rigorous training the students spent ½ a day onsite at the MAAC for the duration of the school year, completing all the classroom instruction and practical skills training required for their certificates.