High School Students Graduate as Certified Firefighters-Congratulations to all of the graduates listed below. Way to go.
From the Fire and Rescue Program at the MAAC Foundation Training Campus
High School Students Graduate as Certified Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Vocational Program at the MAAC Training Campus. This is the 3rd graduating class of its kind since the program was launched in 2018 in partnership with Porter County Career & Technical Education Center. All students will be awarded the State Firefighter I and II certifications earning them the opportunity to serve at anyone of our local fire departments. As part of this rigorous training the students spent ½ a day onsite at the MAAC for the duration of the school year, completing all the classroom instruction and practical skills training required for their certificates.
Graduation ceremony will take place on:
Wednesday, May 26th at 6:00 PM CST
The MAAC, Emergency Services Training Campus
4203 Montdale Park Drive
Valparaiso, Indiana 46383
The graduating students are the following:
Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso High School
Conor Casteel, Chesterton High School
Landen Curiel, Hobart High School
Luke Drake, Hebron High School
Gavin Ellis, Valparaiso High School
Cade Johnson, Chesterton High School
John Jordan, Washington Township High School
Jacob Marcayda, Hobart High School
Zachary Molnar, Hebron High School
Shannon Pidrak, Valparaiso High School
Alex Cotton, Chesterton High School
Pierceton Pine, Valparaiso High School
Kyle Quillin, Chesterton High School
Corbin Ton, Valparaiso High School
Jesselyn Williford, Boone Grove High School
Isabella Wunderlin, Chesterton High School
Kaitlin Zubek, Boone Grove High School
“In despite of the challenges and restrictions our class faced due to the COVID pandemic, our students learned to navigate through and overcome these obstacles. Because of their hard work and determination, they have risen successfully. Always earned, never given,” stated Lieutenant Teresa Janovitz, Portage Fire Department.
“The 2020-2021 school year was very challenging for us all. We are especially proud of the effort that this year’s class put forth to earn their certifications,” stated Captain, Robert Schulte, Valparaiso Fire Department.
0
People Reached
0
Engagements
Boost Post
Like
Comment
Share