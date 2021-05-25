As we are seeing more vaccinations, and COVID numbers decreasing, Mayor Duane Parry is pleased to announce City Hall will be open for business once again!

Beginning Tuesday June 1st, City Hall will be opening for business. We will however continue the use of masks in common areas covering the mouth and nose and suggest proper social distancing.

Of all things that occurred to us in 2020, the City was placed in a position to move all City meetings to “Zoom” based on pandemic restrictions. The positive result was more citizens became involved and began tuning into the meetings and public participation grew.

Changes for the City to host meetings with our Boards and Commissions are being implemented, however, we will begin on June 1st with the City Council meeting in-person within the Council Chambers. Masks will be required during these public meetings.

According to Indiana House Act 1437 that recently passed, we may now proceed with meetings that can offer a “Hybrid” choice. As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, plans to move municipal meetings back into City Hall while maintaining public access that Zoom meetings provide.

Each Board, Commission, and group will have to adopt their own procedure, policy, and attendance as we proceed.