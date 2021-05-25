· Double bill of powerboat and personal watercraft racing at the Great Lakes Grand Prix in August

· LaPorte to welcome P1 AquaX watercraft racing to Stone Lake for the first time

· Special promotional event at Washington Park Beach for recreational riders in July

Celebrating its tenth season of personal watercraft racing, international promoter P1 AquaX has unveiled details of its three events in Indiana in July and August. AquaX racing will make its first ever visit to Stone Lake in LaPorte as part of the city’s Lakefest summer festival and Lake Michigan will be the venue for two Grand Prix events.

P1 AquaX is staging three series in the United States this year which deliver an extensive, 5-month program of free-to-watch racing, with Florida hosting three events before the action heads north to Michigan City in mid-July. “The Great Lakes area is one of the biggest markets for personal watercraft and the new Indiana Series is an exciting development for AquaX,” explains P1 USA Championship Manager Michelle Petro. “We want to bring more people into our sport and will kick off with a recreational promotion weekend in Michigan City before staging two Grand Prix events.”

Jack Arnett, Executive Director of Visit Michigan City LaPorte LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said: “After the enforced break last year, we are coming back bigger and better this summer and have a full program of much-needed entertainment in store for everyone. There is a huge wave of anticipation and excitement going around our community.”

“Outstanding locations and host venues contribute enormously to our event offering, with the focus on raising the profile of the venue, attracting visitors, encouraging local involvement and stimulating the regional economy,“ adds Petro. “The decision to expand Michigan City’s 2019 Great Lakes Grand Prix by adding AquaX racing produced all-time records for both attendance and earnings, and we’ll be aiming high again this year. This year’s Grand Prix at Washington Park on the weekend of August 6-8 will be the 12th annual event and feature both personal watercraft action and powerboat racing with international television coverage and live streaming.”

Jack Arnett believes that the race events put Michigan City in a very positive light: “The Great Lakes Grand Prix is without doubt our marquee event and visitors to Washington Park will be able to enjoy food and drink from local vendors, a downtown boat parade and family fun. VIP packages will be available and tickets can be purchased by going to www.greatlakesgrandprix.com

Water Weekends Schedule:

Michigan City AquaX Grand Prix – July 10 & 11

LaPorte Lakefest AquaX Grand Prix – July 31 & Aug 1