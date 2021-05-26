12 new firefighters representing 7 region fire departments will celebrate the completion of a rigorous 9-week training academy at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation.
“These individuals have made a commitment to serve our communities in one of the most noble of professions that exists today. We’re proud of their accomplishments and are looking forward to hearing about their future achievements.” stated Chief Stewart G. McMillan.
Recently, Academy Commander, Chris Crail shared the following advice with the cadets “Your ego is not your friend.” Be humble, be grateful and be thankful to those that have sacrificed for us to be here.”
The graduation ceremony will be held on:
Friday, May 28th at 6:00 PM CST
The MAAC, Emergency Services Training Campus
4203 Montdale Park Drive
Valparaiso, Indiana 46383
The names of the graduates and their fire departments are the following:
James Augustyn, Whiting Fire Department
Matthew Augustyn, Whiting Fire Department
Nicholas Cercone, Whiting Fire Department
Ciara Ditchcreek, Hobart Fire Department
Sam Doig, La Porte Fire Department
Maxwell Fisher, La Porte Fire Department
Christopher Gaines, Michigan City Fire Department
Grant Hunsley, Portage Fire Department
Zachary Kaminski, Crown Point Fire and Rescue
Jacob Kazmierczak, La Porte Fire Department
Lecil Martin, New Chicago Fire Department
Patrick Nickos, Portage Fire Department
About the MAAC Foundation:
The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) has developed a state-of-the-art campus to serve as a leading provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training. Established in Valparaiso, Indiana, we strive to meet the training requirements and objectives of departments locally, regionally, and statewide.