12 new firefighters representing 7 region fire departments will celebrate the completion of a rigorous 9-week training academy at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation.

“These individuals have made a commitment to serve our communities in one of the most noble of professions that exists today. We’re proud of their accomplishments and are looking forward to hearing about their future achievements.” stated Chief Stewart G. McMillan.

Recently, Academy Commander, Chris Crail shared the following advice with the cadets “Your ego is not your friend.” Be humble, be grateful and be thankful to those that have sacrificed for us to be here.”

The graduation ceremony will be held on:

Friday, May 28th at 6:00 PM CST

The MAAC, Emergency Services Training Campus

4203 Montdale Park Drive

Valparaiso, Indiana 46383

The names of the graduates and their fire departments are the following:

James Augustyn, Whiting Fire Department

Matthew Augustyn, Whiting Fire Department

Nicholas Cercone, Whiting Fire Department

Ciara Ditchcreek, Hobart Fire Department

Sam Doig, La Porte Fire Department

Maxwell Fisher, La Porte Fire Department

Christopher Gaines, Michigan City Fire Department

Grant Hunsley, Portage Fire Department

Zachary Kaminski, Crown Point Fire and Rescue

Jacob Kazmierczak, La Porte Fire Department

Lecil Martin, New Chicago Fire Department

Patrick Nickos, Portage Fire Department

About the MAAC Foundation:

The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) has developed a state-of-the-art campus to serve as a leading provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training. Established in Valparaiso, Indiana, we strive to meet the training requirements and objectives of departments locally, regionally, and statewide.