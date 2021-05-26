KRUEGER MIDDLE SCHOOL

2001 Springland Avenue

Wednesday, June 2 2:30-5:30pm

BARKER MIDDLE SCHOOL

319 E. Barker Road

Saturday, June 5 9:00am-12:00noon

Sign up by NOON on Tuesday, June 1st at http://educateMC.net/vaccine

HealthLinc will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at these clinics for anyone age 12 and above.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Please bring ID and health insurance card (if you are insured) with you.

Your follow-up Pfizer 2nd vaccine dose appointment will be scheduled at the time of your first vaccine.