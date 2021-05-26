KRUEGER MIDDLE SCHOOL
2001 Springland Avenue
Wednesday, June 2 2:30-5:30pm
BARKER MIDDLE SCHOOL
319 E. Barker Road
Saturday, June 5 9:00am-12:00noon
Sign up by NOON on Tuesday, June 1st at http://educateMC.net/vaccine
HealthLinc will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at these clinics for anyone age 12 and above.
Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Please bring ID and health insurance card (if you are insured) with you.
Your follow-up Pfizer 2nd vaccine dose appointment will be scheduled at the time of your first vaccine.