The Ogden Dunes Police Department reminds you that summer parking restrictions are currently in effect. All vehicles parked within the restricted area must display a valid 2021 beach area parking permit.

If you are having guests this holiday weekend, please stop in and get temporary parking permits. Temporary Permits for this weekend will cover the entire weekend including Monday May 31st

All parking permits are available at Town Hall Monday thru Friday from 8:00AM to 3:00PM. If you are unable to stop into town hall during these hours, please call 219-762-4125 to make arrangements get your permits.

Vehicles parked within the restricted area without a valid beach area parking permit are subject to being ticketed and / or impounded.

Please note, Town Hall will be closed on Monday May 31st

If you live within the restricted parking area and are having a contractor do work, please remind them that they need to get a contractor parking permit from Town Hall. These permits are valid only at the property where work is being done and do not cost anything.

As a reminder of other parking rules throughout town, vehicles may not be parked on the roadway and all tires must be off of the roadway. Do not block fire hydrants, private driveways or park on private driveways that you do not have permission to park on.

If you have any questions, please contact Town Hall at 219-762-4125.