After shifting away from a large gathering in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be back in- person for 2021, and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is adding a Walk in Porter County. With the addition of this event, there will now be three Walk to End Alzheimer’s locations in Northwest Indiana.

“We are grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from this community over the years, and especially in light of the challenges we all faced during the pandemic,” said Katie Rizer, manager, Northwest Indiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “Coming together in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia is so meaningful to our volunteers and participants, and we are thrilled to be back in-person this year and to reach even more local residents with the additional Walk.”

The events will kick off with the Lake County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 12 at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland. The new Porter County Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18th at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso. The Michigan City Walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 in Washington Park.

“As our latest Facts and Figures report showed, the pandemic has had a devastating impact on those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia here in Indiana and across the country,” said Julie Collins, Northwest Indiana program manager, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “We continued to offer care and support through virtual education programs, caregiver support groups and the 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900). All of those programs are free for those affected, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s makes that possible.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. In Indiana alone, 110,000 people are living with the disease. Another 215,000 are serving as unpaid family caregivers.

To register for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/Indiana/walk