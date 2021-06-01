Horizon Bank is hosting open interviews at the branch located at 3631 Franklin Street from 11-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on June 9, 2021 to fill open

positions. Opportunities include Tellers, Customer Service Representatives, Personal Bankers and others. For a limited time, Horizon is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for most positions. Hourly employees are eligible to receive the bonus after 90 days of employment.

“We offer many great benefits for our Advisors like comprehensive health and wellness plans, tuition reimbursement, and career development. Horizon also values a work life balance which is really important,” stated Allison Michna, Recruiter. “Now is a great time to join the Horizon team. We are a thriving community bank with a bright future ahead. This success could not be accomplished without our competent, dedicated and fun loving Advisors. It’s our people first philosophy, our commitment to our local communities and dedication to diversity and inclusion that really set us apart from other Banks,” stated Kathi Tilling, Human Resources & Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

A full list of career opportunities is available at HorizonBank.com/Careers.

Horizon is a proud EOE I Female I Vets I Disabled Employer