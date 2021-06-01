Horizon Bank is hosting open interviews at the branch located at 3631 Franklin Street from 11-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on June 9, 2021 to fill open
positions. Opportunities include Tellers, Customer Service Representatives, Personal Bankers and others. For a limited time, Horizon is offering a $500 sign-on bonus for most positions. Hourly employees are eligible to receive the bonus after 90 days of employment.
“We offer many great benefits for our Advisors like comprehensive health and wellness plans, tuition reimbursement, and career development. Horizon also values a work life balance which is really important,” stated Allison Michna, Recruiter. “Now is a great time to join the Horizon team. We are a thriving community bank with a bright future ahead. This success could not be accomplished without our competent, dedicated and fun loving Advisors. It’s our people first philosophy, our commitment to our local communities and dedication to diversity and inclusion that really set us apart from other Banks,” stated Kathi Tilling, Human Resources & Diversity and Inclusion Officer.
A full list of career opportunities is available at HorizonBank.com/Careers.
Horizon is a proud EOE I Female I Vets I Disabled Employer
Horizon Bank has opened a full service Spanish banking center in its LaPorte, Indiana branch located at 301 Boyd Blvd.
Horizon has expanded their services to provide Spanish speaking customers with personalized financial solutions for mortgage products, business services as well as credit education to help establish, repair and maintain credit. These efforts are to ensure the community that Horizon is dedicated to supporting diversity and inclusion and giving back to their local communities.
“Our team looks forward to helping everyone in LaPorte; those who speak English and Spanish and truly making a difference in the community” stated Angel Vega, Branch Manager. “Our advisors are ready to provide custom banking services and financial education as well as encourage home ownership and financial independence,” continued Vega. “We opened our first bilingual branch in Whiting in 2019 and we’ve had a great
response to the services provided there. Providing bilingual services to Spanish speaking customers in LaPorte is just another way we are fully committed to actively fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion in the communities we serve. We look forward to ensuring everyone is able to receive customized banking solutions, no matter what language they speak,” stated Jim Neff, President of Horizon Bank.
The LaPorte bilingual team is comprised of the following: Angel Vega, Branch Manager, Marlon Amaya, Customer Service Representative, and Tellers Betsi Medina Garcia, Cheri Stahl, Katie Liebbe, Jenifer Gutierrez Garcia and Jacqueline Calderon. There is also is a dedicated Mortgage Loan Originator, Peggy Loza and Community Lender Cristal Alcantar serving LaPorte County.
To celebrate, the branch will have a month long celebration starting on June 1st with refreshments.