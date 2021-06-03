Indianapolis International Airport to Host Exhibition of Indiana Nature Photography

Take scores of talented artists and add in the infinite beauty of nature and an exhibition available to more than 8 million travelers, and you have nothing short of a masterpiece opportunity for art and nature fans.

The Arts Council of Indianapolis and The Nature Conservancy in Indiana invite artists to submit photographs and photo-based artworks highlighting the natural beauty of Indiana, to be selected through a competition format for consideration for display at the Indianapolis International Airport for a three-month period beginning in August 2021.

The winning entries will be part of Indiana, Naturally, which will be on display from August 9 through December 10, 2021 at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The deadline to apply is Sunday June 27, 2021 by midnight. A full list of rules and categories can be found at https://www.indyartsguide.org/classified/photographers-sought-for-indiana-naturally-a-nature-photography-competition/

“The Nature Conservancy is once again thrilled to be a part of this photo exhibition,” said Larry Clemens, state director for the Conservancy in Indiana. “Indiana, Naturally is a fitting way to show off so many of the amazing natural places in our state.”

The Nature Conservancy’s preserves in Indiana should be strongly considered as subjects for entries. All other things being equal, greater preference will be given to images taken at TNC preserves. From the bison and expansive prairie landscapes at Kankakee Sands to the inspiring forests at Big Walnut and Hitz-Rhodehamel Woods, you can easily find a Conservancy preserve near you here: nature.org/indianastaycation.