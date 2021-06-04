LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for U.S. 12 between the U.S. 12/20 junction and Old Hobart Rd beginning on or after Thursday, June 10.

The road will be closed to realign where U.S. 12 merges with U.S. 20. A new section of roadway will be constructed to the east of the intersection of U.S. 12 and Lake St, connecting U.S. 12 with U.S. 20 to the south.

Improvements to U.S. 12 will include increased safety due to the newly designed intersection with U.S. 20 and an enhanced drainage/storm sewer system in this location. Three traffic signals will be removed (U.S. 12 at the current U.S. 20 junction, U.S. 12 at Clay St, and U.S. 12 at Lake St), and a traffic signal will be installed at the new junction of U.S. 12 and 20.

Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 20 and State Road 249. The new section of roadway is expected to open in late-September, 2021.

This realignment will help facilitate Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s (NICTD) expansion of the Miller South Shore Train Station as part of their Double Track NWI project. NICTD plans to build a new station and parking lot to the west of Lake St. Please contact NICTD with any questions about the Double Track project or Miller Station plans.