As we enter into summer and enjoy our cookouts, gatherings and celebrations. MCPD would like to remind everyone that fireworks can only be discharged by persons 18+ years old and only during set dates and times outlined in city ordinance 54-231. Inside of the corporate limits of Michigan City, fireworks can only be discharged on the following dates and times:

*June 29th-July 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset

*July 4th from 10:00 a.m. until midnight

*July 5th-9th from 5:00 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset

10:00 AM

*December 31st until 1:00 AM on January 1st

Anyone discharging fireworks outside of the set dates and times are subject to being cited. The fines for firework related offenses are:

$50-1st Offense

$100-2nd Offense

$250-3rd+ Offenses.

Fireworks are beautiful and a great way to celebrate 4th of July, however; they can also be dangerous and a nuisance to your fellow neighbors and fur-neighbors. Please be kind to your fellow neighbors and strictly abide by the ordinances regulating the use of fireworks. A complete list of city ordinances can be found online by visiting: