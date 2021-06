Duneland Family YMCA is offering group fitness classes at Coffee Creek! Classes are free and open to the community and will begin on Monday, June 7th at the Amphitheatre. Offering various class formats including full body hiit, yoga, line dancing, walking group, and bootcamp. All participants are advised to bring water. Also asking that you bring your own mat to full body hiit and yoga. No registration is required, so grab a friend and join a class!