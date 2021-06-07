Board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Timothy Swain, MD, and board-certified nurse practitioner Martha Drake, DNP, FNP-BC, have joined the staff of heart specialists at Franciscan Physician Network Heart Center Michigan City.

Dr. Swain received his training at University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Ill., and did his residency in general surgery at Lankenau Hospital General Surgery Program in Wynnewood, Pa. He has fellowships in cardiothoracic surgery from Lankenau Hospital and University of Rochester, Strong Memorial Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery in Rochester, N.Y. His clinical interests include mitral valve repair, reconstruction and replacement; tricuspid valve reconstruction and replacement; pulmonary valve replacement; aortic root work; and beating heart off-or on-pump coronary artery bypass grafting.

Nurse practitioner Drake received her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Valparaiso University. She earned a Master of Science with a focus on Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist, Family Nurse Practitioner and Doctorate of Nursing Practice at Purdue University Northwest. Her clinical interests include heart failure disease, arrhythmias/electrophysiology and heart failure/cardiomems.

Franciscan Physician Network offers comprehensive cardiology services provided by board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians with expertise in treating, diagnosing and preventing heart disease. Heart Center Michigan City staff includes board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Hilton Hudson II, MD, board-certified cardiologists Paul Cheng, MD, William Espar, MD, and Majd Kanbour, MD, along with board-certified cardiac electrophysiology specialist Eyad Alhaj, MD, and board-certified Nurse Practitioner Amanda Ritthaler.

The Franciscan Physician Network Heart Center Michigan City is located on the fourth floor of the Franciscan Medical Pavilion, 3500 Franciscan Way. In-person and virtual visits are available. To make an appointment, call (219) 878-8200.