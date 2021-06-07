Director of Community Development and Planning Tom Casey announced his resignation today, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.
Casey, who was hired at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, will end his time with the city on June 17.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the city, and I am thankful for the opportunity to have worked with Mayor Dermody and the rest of the leadership team,” Casey said. “It was extremely rewarding to have a role in implementing the city’s rebranding program and get to work with partners like the Healthcare Foundation to bring change to the City of La Porte. Though I must move on for personal reasons, I am excited to see the city continue its momentum and reach its potential.”
Dermody said Casey has impacted big change during his time at City Hall and will be missed.
“Tom’s innovative thinking and big-picture ideas have helped us move forward on numerous projects for our city,” Dermody said. “While we are sad to see him go, we are grateful for his hard work to improve the City of La Porte and the lives of residents.”
Dermody Assistant City Planner David Heinold will be filling in until a new city planner is hired. He said more information will be released soon.