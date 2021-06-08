The LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a kickoff celebration of Naomi Bowman Talbert Anderson, noted 19th century African American suffragist, civil rights activist and writer. Born in 1843 and raised in Michigan City, she was known as a dynamic speaker, appearing with founders of the women’s suffragist movement, resulting in the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. She died in 1899.

The event will be held on Juneteenth, Saturday June 19 at the visitors bureau, 4073 Franklin Street, Michigan City. Doors open at 5 p.m. with remarks to begin at 5:30 p.m. Mix and Mingle will continue until 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered.

Sculptor Bernard Williams will be present to comment and show an image of the large narrative sculpture to be installed at Charles Westcott Park in the fall of 2021.

Also unveiled will be an historic photograph of a Pullman Standard laborer, provided to the Michigan City Public Art Committee (MAC) by the Barker Mansion. The identity of the laborer is unknown, as is the source of the original photo which has been enlarged to poster size. Considered “iconic” of the city’s industrial history, MAC is seeking information to identify this African American man. Student poetry related to Ms. Anderson will be displayed as well as an exhibit entitled “Precious Harborside Bonds: Charlie’s Kids.”

A brief spoken word performance by Carnessa Carnes will be featured.

Masks are required.

For more information, contact Dale Cooper, LaPorte County Visitor Center Manager and Curator, at 219-872-5055.