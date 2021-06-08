Four Probationary Officers were sworn in at the Michigan City Police Department. These Probationary Officers had undergone an extensive hiring process which began with over 30 potential candidates. These Probationary Officers will endure 6 weeks of in-house training with the Division of Professional Standards. Upon completion of this training, they will begin the Field Training Officer Program where they will be working within the community with their respective training officers until spaces are available for them to attend the 15-week Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Basic Course. Sworn-In during the service at MCPD were:

*Officer Douglas Abraham, 24, went to Valparaiso High School and earned a Batchelor’s degree from Indiana University Northwest. Officer Abraham is engaged and has a 4-yer-old son. He enjoys playing softball, hiking, and spending time with his family. Officer Abraham is eager to get out and interact with the community and make a positive impact on the City.

*Officer Kane Fletcher, 32 is a LaPorte County native and graduated from LaPorte High School. He has been married to his wife Nicole for 4 years and they have two dogs, Larry and Phoenix. Officer Fletcher enjoys being outdoors, hiking, kayaking, camping, and working on cars. Officer Fletcher believes in leading by example and is looking forward to establishing good relationships between law enforcement and the community.

*Officer Maximiliano Hernandez, 26, is also a LaPorte County native and graduated from New Prairie High School in 2012. He is married to his wife Ashely and they have two young boys. Officer Hernandez enjoys spending time with his family and reading. One of his favorite books is Ordinary Men by Christopher R. Browning. Officer Hernandez looks forward to contributing to his community in a respectful manner.

*Officer Brock Moore, 28, is a 2011 graduate of Michigan City High School and returns to Michigan City after serving as an Officer in Winfield, IN. Officer Moore has a 9-month-old daughter and enjoys spending time with his family. Officer Moore has 6 years of previous law enforcement experience and is looking forward to serving the community he grew up in.

On behalf of the Michigan City Police Department, Chief Dion Campbell would like to personally welcome these young officers to the Michigan City Police Department family. The hiring of these new officers brings the total number of sworn law enforcement personnel to 76.

