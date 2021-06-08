As Independence Day approaches, City of La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder is reminding residents to be mindful of the city’s fireworks code.

The City of La Porte’s municipal code states that consumer fireworks may be discharged within the city limits on the following dates and times:

June 28 through July 3, 5 to 11 p.m.;

July 4, 10 a.m. to midnight; and

July 5 through July 9, 5 to 11 p.m.

Snyder said violators could be penalized with a fine of up to $300.