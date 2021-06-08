Mayor Duane Parry announced that The Michigan City Summer Parade will be held on Saturday June 19th at 11:00am. The Parade will begin at 10th and Franklin south to Ames Field. This year’s theme is “Hometown Heroes” in which the city will be honoring all of our hometown heroes who have worked so hard over the last year’s pandemic.

The city has chosen the parade to be on June 19th due to the Soul Steppers 14th Annual Performance Competition “Show Up & Show Out 3D” that will be held that weekend here in Michigan City. This opportunity allows us to have thirteen groups perform in our parade prior to the competition.

As an added feature, this year the city has contracted the Batmobile, made famous in the 1966 Batman series, which will lead off the parade. Prior to the start of the parade Michiana clowns will walk the route and give each child a superhero mask.

Any groups or interested participants may still enter the parade by visiting our website at www.emichigancity.com and clicking on the purple ribbon to open the page to enter.