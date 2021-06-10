On June 6th , 2021 at approximately 0100hrs, Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift Three were dispatched to the 3900 Block of Franklin St in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officer Ortega arrived on scene and observed a subject lying in the roadway and appeared to be suffering from head trauma. The subject was immediately transported to Franciscan Health by LaPorte County EMS for medical attention. Witnesses

indicated that the pedestrian was crossing Franklin St near Kintzele Rd when a silver SUV struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Captain Jeff Loniewski ( [email protected] ) or Corporal Brian Wright ( [email protected] ) at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1008 Other first responding emergency units were from the Michigan City Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Shift 3, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

You can always request to remain anonymous!

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations.

Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

1201 East Michigan Boulevard ● Michigan City, Indiana 46360