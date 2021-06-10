On June 6th , 2021 at approximately 0100hrs, Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift Three were dispatched to the 3900 Block of Franklin St in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officer Ortega arrived on scene and observed a subject lying in the roadway and appeared to be suffering from head trauma. The subject was immediately transported to Franciscan Health by LaPorte County EMS for medical attention. Witnesses
indicated that the pedestrian was crossing Franklin St near Kintzele Rd when a silver SUV struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.
Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Captain Jeff Loniewski ([email protected]) or Corporal Brian Wright ([email protected]) at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1008 Other first responding emergency units were from the Michigan City Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Shift 3, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.
We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.
You can always request to remain anonymous!
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations.
Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
1201 East Michigan Boulevard ● Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Vehicle Break-Ins
The Michigan City Police Department is advising residents keep their vehicles secure to prevent break – ins and avoid being easy targets for thieves this season. Summer is the most popular season for vehicle thefts and break – ins.
Items like cellphones, laptops, purses and other valuable items left in vehicles are targets for thieves.
Most vehicle break – ins are crimes of opportunity and occur when valuable s are left out in the open and vehicle are unlocked.
We recommend always locking your vehicle and bringing all valuables with you when you exit your vehicle.
Here are a few tips to help you from being a victim of theft:
o Take your keys. Don’t leave them in your vehicle.
o Close all windows and lock all doors.
o Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Anything stored inside your vehicle should be out of sight or in the trunk.
o Never leave credit cards/debit cards, cash or your wallet or purse inside of your vehicle overnight.
o Park in well-lit areas with good visibility or inside a garage if possible. Install lights with motion sensors near where you park your vehicle.
o Get in the routine of double – checking that your vehicle is locked and secure each night around 9 p.m.
