The full schedule of events for the City of La Porte’s inaugural LakeFest was announced today, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

Running July 30 through August 1 at La Porte’s Stone, Pine and Clear lakes, the festival will feature watersports, music, art and food while showcasing the city’s abundant natural resources. With a full lineup of attractions for each day, Schreiber said there will be no shortage of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“Our team has worked hard to ensure that LakeFest will include something special for everyone,” Schreiber said. “Thanks to the support of our incredible partners, kids, teens and parents alike will find the fun they are looking for. We cannot wait to see everyone at what will surely be the best weekend of summer 2021.”

Schreiber said the highlights of the festival include Aqua X Jet Ski races, concerts, activities for kids, an artisan market by The Collective, sand volleyball tournaments and more.

More details, including concert headliners and sponsors, will be announced soon. For the full schedule, visit laportelakefest.com.