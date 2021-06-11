Effective July 1, 2021, schools will no longer issue work permits for minor employees (under age 18). Instead, employers who employ five or more minor employees will now be responsible for tracking and reporting minor-employee information via the state’s Youth Employment System (YES).

YES is live now, and employers can begin using the system today. Indiana employers are encouraged to test-drive and become familiar with YES before the new reporting requirement goes into effect on July 1.

This change in Indiana law will help make tracking and reporting Indiana’s youth-employment information more efficient and streamlined. The new YES requirement will not impact the state’s work-hour requirement for minors. All employers must still comply with the Teen Work Hour Restrictions and Prohibited and Hazardous Occupation restrictions for minors. Failure to comply with the new requirement may result in penalties up to $400 per infraction.

For more information about YES and the new requirement, visit dol.in.gov/youthemployment.htm.