The South Shore Line announces it will continue its “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion to include July monthly tickets. All monthly tickets purchased for the month of July 2021 will remain valid throughout August.
Passengers purchasing a paper July monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through August, and passengers purchasing a digital July monthly ticket via the mobile app will see an August ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Aug. 1.
For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their August tickets if they receive a July monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.
Passengers are encouraged to download the South Shore mobile app to purchase all ticket types, including monthly passes. It’s easy, secure and convenient.