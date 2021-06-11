The South Shore Line announces it will continue its “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion to include July monthly tickets. All monthly tickets purchased for the month of July 2021 will remain valid throughout August.

Passengers purchasing a paper July monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through August, and passengers purchasing a digital July monthly ticket via the mobile app will see an August ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Aug. 1.

