On June 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM, deputies were summoned to US 20 near Roeske Avenue reference a multi-vehicle personal injury crash. Deputies quickly arrived and found a large scene located in the eastbound lanes of US 20. The initial investigation completed by deputies determined the following had occurred triggering the crash.

A black 2003 Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle, driven by Michael H. MURPHY (22 YOA) of Hobart, Indiana, was traveling westbound on US 20. For an unknown reason, MURPHY’S vehicle left the westbound lane, begin to drive left of center, traveled across the center turn lane and into the eastbound US 20 passing lane. MURHPHY’S vehicle proceeded to collide with a silver 2008 Ford passenger vehicle driven by Malachi R. YOUNG (19 YOA) of Michigan City. Immediately following, several other vehicles traveling eastbound on US 20 became involved in the crash.

YOUNG was trapped inside his vehicle and required extrication. Before being transported, YOUNG was pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, three (3) other people were injured during the crash.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) was activated and responded to the scene.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing by FACT and no further information is being released.

Assisting: Captains Pat Cicero and Brian Piergalski, Detective Sergeant L. Scott Boswell, Detective Jake Koch, Detective James Lear, Detective Jim Fish, Deputy Ryan Elcock, Deputy Evan Doperalski, Deputy Austin Epple, Michigan City Police, Trail Creek Police, La Porte County Coroner’s Office, La Porte County EMS, Michigan City Fire Department, Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department and Cloverleaf Garage