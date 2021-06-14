The City of La Porte Police today promoted one of its officers, according to Chief Paul Brettin.

SGT Scott Aftowski was promoted to Captain following the appointment of CPT Bill Degnegaard to Assistant Chief. A 21-year veteran of the department, Aftowski has served in the investigative bureau as well as a street supervisor. Brettin said he believes CPT Aftowski will do well in his new role.

“Scott is a seasoned veteran in the department,” Brettin said. “His many years of experience make him a great choice for this promotion, and I have no doubt that he will continue to lead the team and make us proud.”

Brettin said the department is currently accepting applications for sworn officers. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 40 and must provide a copy of their birth certificate. Brettin said those with questions can reach the police department at 219-362-9446.