Passengers are advised that various trains will be bused between South Bend International Airport, Carroll Ave. and Dune Park stations June 14-25. There will be no weekend busing June 19-20 between Carroll Ave. and Dune Park.

No bikes will be transported via bus.

There will be no service to Hudson Lake June 14-25.

The following trains will NOT serve Beverly Shores June 14-18 & June 21-25: Weekday WB Trains 116, 18, 118, 20; Weekday EB Trains 7, 107, 9, 109, 11.

Michigan City 11th Street Station is temporarily closed as of May 1.

The following trains are canceled during busing: WB Tr 422 & Tr 424 and EB Tr 401, Tr 701 & Tr 703.



Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match our published train schedule between South Bend, Carroll Ave. and Dune Park. Passengers should be prepared to detrain and board buses in front of the stations and re-board South Shore trains at the busing conclusion station. Passengers at the South Bend Airport will board buses in the parking lot to the north of the platform.

Buses will not service Hudson Lake, 11th Street Michigan City, or Beverly Shores.

Please see schedule below for train busing details: