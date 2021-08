A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan from noon to 7pm Thursday. Local counties included are La Porte, Starke, St. Joseph IN, Starke and Berrien.

Heat index values 98 to 105 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Thunderstorms may bring some relief from the heat by late afternoon. The National Weather Service says that anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.