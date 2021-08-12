The La Porte County Health Department released the following statement and information:

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in La Porte County. This is concerning as the Delta variant has been shown to spread easily among those who are unvaccinated and puts individuals at increased risk for pneumonia, hospitalization, and possibly death. Even for those who are vaccinated, the Delta variant is more infectious and transmittable. Our senior population, our school age children under the age of 12, and our immunocompromised population are particularly susceptible to the Delta variant.

It is for these reasons that the CDC has released updated guidance. The CDC is recommending everyone wear a mask in public indoor spaces, even if they are vaccinated, in areas of substantial or high transmission. La Porte County has been labeled as red, meaning there is high spread of the Delta COVID variant. Currently, Indiana’s advisory level for La Porte County is yellow. Being mindful and proactive in protecting our citizens of all ages,

La Porte County Health Department strongly recommends following the CDC’s guidance of wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces.

For those that have been fully vaccinated, we ask that you:

Wear a mask in public indoor settings if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated.

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

If you came into close contact with someone with COVID-19 get tested 3-5 days after the date of your exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days after exposure or until you receive a negative test result.

Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Recommend masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Vaccination: Please consider vaccination as a means of protecting yourself and others. Vaccination is safe and effective at reducing disease, death, and hospitalization. You can find videos regarding vaccination myths at www.ourshotlaportecounty.com.

Quarantine for Schools: For all unvaccinated students, teachers, and staff who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Close contacts, identified through contact tracing, must quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated, or have tested positive in the last 3 months, and do not have any symptoms.

Students, teachers, and staff who are in quarantine should stay home and follow the direction of their school district about when it is safe for them to return to school.

All fully vaccinated individuals who remain asymptomatic (even if a close contact) do not need to quarantine but should monitor for symptoms throughout the 14 days following their exposure.

Quarantine for the General Public: For all unvaccinated public who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Close contacts, identified through contact tracing, should quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated, or have tested positive in the last 3 months, and do not have any symptoms.