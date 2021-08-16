The Town of Chesterton says that Chesterton firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Pinehurst Ave. on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 5:20 p.m., to find CFD Chaplain Lowell Black, a neighbor, already there, having emptied a five-pound ABC chemical extinguisher into the engine compartment. Firefighters flushed the engine compartment with approximately 50 gallons of water.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to confirm the fire was out and the battery was disconnected.

The vehicle’s owner, advised that she’d been having battery issues and two days earlier had had it replaced. While running errands on Thursday, the battery warning light on her dash activated, and she noticed the engine compartment smoking.