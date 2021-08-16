La Porte County Public Library, in partnership with LaPorte County Soil and Water Conservation District, cut the ribbon on a traveling Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service this past weekend. The Exhibit entitled, Water/Ways, is a salute to the role water plays in our lives and will be on display inside the Rolling Prairie library location between August 14, 2021 and September 26, 2021.
A companion exhibit celebrating local water stories is also available in the Rolling Prairie Library location.
Additional water-themed programming and events are planned to celebrate the exhibit. Interested individuals and families may view the events on the La Porte County Public Library website. La Porte County Soil and Water Conservation District and the La Porte County Public Library were chosen by Indiana Humanities to host the traveling exhibit as the second of six stops in the state of Indiana.
Additional sponsors include La Porte County Parks and the Kankakee River and Yellow River Basin Development Commission. The exhibit is made possible by a Lake Michigan Coastal Grant that the Soil and Water Conservation District Received.