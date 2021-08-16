this past weekend. The Exhibit entitled, Water/Ways, is a salute to the role water plays in our lives and will be on display inside the Rolling Prairie library location between August 14, 2021 and September 26, 2021.

La Porte County Public Library , in partnership with LaPorte County Soil and Water Conservation District , cut the ribbon on a traveling Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service this past weekend. The Exhibit entitled, Water/Ways, is a salute to the role water plays in our lives and will be on display inside the Rolling Prairie library location between August 14, 2021 and September 26, 2021.