The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, The Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), and Michigan City SWAT effected two arrests as the result of a search warrant that was executed at the 500 block of Walton Avenue in Michigan City. Taken into custody was Shawanda Archambeault, who had outstanding felony warrants, along with Michigan City Resident, Glen-Ian Howe.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the home of Glen-Ian Howe. As a result of this search, a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were recovered. Additionally, various other suspected illegal drugs were seized, along with numerous illegal firearms, and US Currency. On August 9, Howe was charged with one count of dealing in methamphetamine and one count of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug.