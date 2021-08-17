A shots fired incident that had occurred on Aug. 11 in Michigan City led to an arrest on Tuesday. The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), Michigan City SWAT, and the Michigan City Police Department’s Investigative Division executed a search warrant and arrest warrant at the 200 block of Willard Avenue in Michigan City.

On Aug. 11, the Michigan City Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the 100 block of Merrihill Drive in the Lakeland Estates apartment complex regarding numerous reports of gunshots being fired. Responding officers began investigating and relayed suspect information. At that time, the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and Michigan City Police Department’s Investigation Division also responded.

As the investigation progressed, detectives located the suspect vehicle and a person of interest. In the days following the incident, probable cause was obtained for the arrest of 20-year-old Michigan City resident, Jason Green. On Aug. 13, Green was arrested for criminal recklessness. That same day, a search warrant was executed at Green’s residence on Willard Ave. Green was located and taken into custody. Additional subjects were located within the residence, detained, and later released after questioning. As a result of the search, numerous firearms were recovered, including one that is suspected to be illegally modified. The investigation is ongoing.