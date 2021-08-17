La Porte County Sheriff John T. Boyd officially announced the retirement of Deputy Gary Biggs and the division transfer of Deputy Jacob Pisowicz. Deputy Biggs was hired by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office as a Merit Deputy in February of 1999. During his two-plus decades of service, he held a variety of positions in various divisions throughout the agency – patrol deputy, drug task force detective, Emergency Response Team member, K-9 handler, warrants deputy and most recently, school resource officer (SRO). In July, Deputy Biggs worked his final shift, and his retirement became official last week.

Deputy Pisowicz, a five-plus year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was transferred from the Patrol Division to the SRO Division, on Aug. 9. He fills the SRO vacancy that opened as a result of Deputy Biggs retirement. Deputy Pisowicz is now assigned as the full-time SRO for Tri-Township and the MSD of New Durham Township School Corporations.