Clarence L. Hulse is honored to be recognized by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest association for professional economic developers in the world!
He has been recognized by his peers as a Fellow Member, which is bestowed upon those who have made significant contributions to the economic development arena. Fellow Members are often seen as the Deans of the Economic Development profession.
He will join other honorees at the International Economic Development Council Annual Meeting and Conference in Nashville later this fall.
Congratulations to Clarence Hulse with the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana on his latest honor.