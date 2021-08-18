No one was injured Tuesday morning, following what Chesterton Police say was a minor collision of a Valparaiso school bus and a passenger vehicle. According to a Facebook post from the Town of Chesterton, the incident occurred at the intersection of South 11th Street and 1100N. at around 7:45 a.m. and was described by Chesterton Police as a sideswipe with minimal damage.

Police say only one student was aboard the bus and that student was not injured. The bus driver and the driver of the passenger vehicle involved were also not injured.