Three (3) students from La Porte County received scholarships last week in honor of fallen La Porte County Sheriff’s Patrolman Neil Thompson. The students were presented with the scholarships at the La Porte County Sheriff’s Merit Board August meeting.

Roziland McCoy (daughter of Marvin and Kimberly McCoy) and Ryin Ott (daughter of Al and Jamie Ott) are 2021 graduates of La Porte High School. Kaylee Smythe (daughter of Dallas and Tina Smythe) is a 2021 graduate of South Central High School.

Roziland will be attending Purdue University – Northwest (PNW). She will be majoring in psychology. Ryin will be attending Purdue University – Fort Wayne (PFW). She will be majoring in accounting and is a member of the women’s basketball team. Kaylee will be attending Ball State University. She will be majoring in communications, along with a double-minor in literature and theatre.

Patrolman Thompson, killed in the line of duty on September 21, 1980, is the only member of the Sheriff’s Office to have died in the line of duty. Following his death, a scholarship was established in his honor for sons and daughters of Sheriff’s Office employees who continue their education beyond high school at a college or university.