Healthlinc offering vaccines in Michigan City

In Michigan City, Healthlinc is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer or Moderna) for anyone ages 12 and older with the first appointment on Saturday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s by the Lake Church located at 1007 Moore Road.

Call (219) 872-6200 ext. 3401 to schedule an appointment.

Dermody: Vaccines available at old La Porte Hospital

Mayor Tom Dermody of La Porte is reminding the public that vaccines are available at the old La Porte Hospital. Walk-ins and appointments available

Monday 8-6 p.m.

Tuesday 8-6 p.m. and Saturday 8-12 p.m.

You may call City Hall with questions.