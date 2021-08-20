On September 12, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, join Save the Dunes as we celebrate the journey and migration of the Monarch butterfly through our region with music and food at Michigan City’s Brewery Lodge & Supper Club. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Save the Dunes’ work to

protect and advocate for the Indiana dunes, Lake Michigan, and the surrounding natural areas for the betterment of the environment and the people who live, work and recreate in Northwest Indiana. This includes efforts to protect hard-working pollinators such as the Monarch butterfly.

Monarch Music Fest tickets start at $40 online and are available until the event reaches capacity (250 people limit). Each ticket includes entrance, food, and 2 beer tickets. Beer, wine, and cocktails for an additional cost will be available on-site. Attendees will also enjoy music by Johnny V & Friends, Alex Akers, and Chicken Dolphin Band. The event will also offer a silent auction filled with dunes experiences.

Note that attendees must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets can be purchased at savedunes.org under the events tab.

“The Monarch butterfly is just one of many pollinators responsible for the incredible plant-life that we find in the Indiana dunes,” says Natalie Johnson, executive director for Save the Dunes. “As we celebrate their migration to Mexico this fall, we’re raising funds to see that more of their habitat is protected across the region. We hope that you will join us for good music, food, and friendship – but more importantly – we hope that you will join us to raise more awareness for this incredible species.”

Monarch populations are in steep decline due to habitat loss and fragmentation, climate change, and pollution. Dedicated work across all sectors of society is underway to help Monarch populations recover and Save the Dunes is proud to be part of it. Making this event possible are the Brewery Lodge & Supper Club, Dig the Dunes, and Castle Subaru. Be sure to get your tickets today!