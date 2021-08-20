Northwest Indiana builders perform better in construction safety and project excellence than the rest of the nation. At the recent Construction Awards Banquet, that notion was on full display as many of the region’s top builders earned recognition for their outstanding performances across many incredible projects.

The awards were presented by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable (NWIBRT) and the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF), who jointly hold their annual awards celebrations. Representatives from NIPSCO, U.S. Steel, Cargill, and many more leading companies, were in attendance.

Awards were given for excellence in safety standards, innovation, and development in the construction industry for a variety of projects, contractors, and companies. Past winners have included some of the largest construction investments in Indiana history.