Horizon Bank announced the recent sponsorship of the 16th Annual Hoosier Star, a benefit concert that will be held on Sept.11 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium in La Porte. Hoosier Star is a unique event for LaPorte County, a showcase of talented singers who will be able to perform with the orchestra, an evening of music and fun for the community and an opportunity to raise funds for the orchestra.

“Horizon Bank has been a proud sponsor of the Hoosier Star event, which is extremely popular and now in its 16th year. Hoosier Star gives many of our local singers an opportunity to display their talents while performing with a live symphony orchestra. The Symphony Orchestra does a great job of enriching the cultural lives of people of all ages in LaPorte County,” stated Steve Kring, Regional President for Northwest Indiana.

“The Symphony is grateful for Horizon Bank and their continued support of Hoosier Star. They partnered with us in our inaugural season and have been with us every year since. The phenomenal success and longevity of Hoosier Star is due largely in part to sponsors such as Horizon Bank,” stated Tim King, Executive Director of LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra.

About Hoosier Star