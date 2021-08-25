Multiple heat advisories are in effect Wednesday until 8pm for. The National weather service of Northern Indiana says heat index values could be up to 103 degrees.

Local counties under an advisory include LaPorte, Porter, Lake, St. Joseph, Starke, Berrien, Newton and Jasper.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. The national weather service says to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.