The Indiana Bankers Association has recognized 17 members of the Indiana banking community with Leaders in Banking Excellence awards, the Association’s highest honor. The awards ceremony took place Aug. 16 at the IBA Annual Convention in French Lick. Honorees represent both the classes of 2020 and 2021, since last year’s ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.

At the honors ceremony, presentations were made by dignitaries including: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun; Director Thomas C. Fite, Indiana Department of Financial Institutions; IBA Chairman Michael S. Zahn; and Amber R. Van Til, IBA president and CEO. Additionally, each honoree was invited to make

comments, and each was presented with an ebony keepsake plaque.

The awards ceremony culminated with the showing of a traveling version of the IBA Wall of Excellence. A permanent Wall of Excellence is on display at the IBA offices in Indianapolis, with crystalline plaques representing all of the Leaders in Banking Excellence designated since 2018, the year the awards were created.

The classes of 2020 and 2021 Leaders in Banking Excellence represent a range of current and retired bankers, selected for their positive impact on Indiana banks and the communities they serve. All honorees were nominated by IBA -member organizations and approved by the IBA board of directors.

Class of 2020 Honorees

George L. Allison, Owen County State Bank, Spencer

Craig M. Dwight, Horizon Bank, Michigan City

Clay W. Ewing, German American Bank, Jasper

William W. Harrod, First Harrison Bank, Corydon

Charles E. Isch, First Bank of Berne

Gene E. Miles, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Converse

Larry W. Myers, First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville

John W. Tanselle, SmithAmundsen LLC, Indianapolis

Ryan M. Warner, Bippus State Bank, Huntington

David G. Wihebrink, Logansport Savings Bank

Class of 2021 Honorees

David B. Becker, First Internet Bank of Indiana, Fishers

Richard E. Belcher, First Federal Savings Bank, Rochester

Mark S. Fogt, Garrett State Bank

David M. Geis, Jackson County Bank, Seymour