The Indiana Bankers Association has recognized 17 members of the Indiana banking community with Leaders in Banking Excellence awards, the Association’s highest honor. The awards ceremony took place Aug. 16 at the IBA Annual Convention in French Lick. Honorees represent both the classes of 2020 and 2021, since last year’s ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
At the honors ceremony, presentations were made by dignitaries including: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun; Director Thomas C. Fite, Indiana Department of Financial Institutions; IBA Chairman Michael S. Zahn; and Amber R. Van Til, IBA president and CEO. Additionally, each honoree was invited to make
comments, and each was presented with an ebony keepsake plaque.
The awards ceremony culminated with the showing of a traveling version of the IBA Wall of Excellence. A permanent Wall of Excellence is on display at the IBA offices in Indianapolis, with crystalline plaques representing all of the Leaders in Banking Excellence designated since 2018, the year the awards were created.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 Leaders in Banking Excellence represent a range of current and retired bankers, selected for their positive impact on Indiana banks and the communities they serve. All honorees were nominated by IBA -member organizations and approved by the IBA board of directors.
Class of 2020 Honorees
George L. Allison, Owen County State Bank, Spencer
Craig M. Dwight, Horizon Bank, Michigan City
Clay W. Ewing, German American Bank, Jasper
William W. Harrod, First Harrison Bank, Corydon
Charles E. Isch, First Bank of Berne
Gene E. Miles, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Converse
Larry W. Myers, First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville
John W. Tanselle, SmithAmundsen LLC, Indianapolis
Ryan M. Warner, Bippus State Bank, Huntington
David G. Wihebrink, Logansport Savings Bank
Class of 2021 Honorees
David B. Becker, First Internet Bank of Indiana, Fishers
Richard E. Belcher, First Federal Savings Bank, Rochester
Mark S. Fogt, Garrett State Bank
David M. Geis, Jackson County Bank, Seymour
James D. Neff, Horizon Bank, Michigan City
Michael C. Rechin, First Merchants Bank, Muncie
C. Michael Stegall, Community First Bank of Indiana, Kokomo
For more information about IBA Leaders in Banking Excellence, including past honorees, visit: indiana.bank/leaders-banking-excellence