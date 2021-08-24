The Office of Mayor Duane Perry released the following statement regarding Short Term Rentals:
“Within the City of Michigan City, any property owner operating a Short-Term Rental (Any rental less than 30 days-typically advertised on websites like AIRBNB, VRBO, HomeAway, etc.) MUST REGISTER for a permit.
THIS ORDINANCE IS CURRENTLY IN EFFECT
What is a short-term rental?
A short-term rental is a rental of all or a portion of your home for periods of less than 30 nights. For a more complete overview, read the Short-Term Rental Ordinance 4585. You must register with the City as a short-term rental You may only offer short-term rentals once you have obtained a Registration Certificate for your property from the Michigan City Planning and Inspection. Each property must have their own Registration Certificate. Please visit www.emichigancity.com to register on-line.
What Properties are ineligible for short-term rentals?
Certain types of properties are never eligible for short-term rental.
•Income-restricted affordable housing (including Public Housing)
•Student housing, dormitories, single room Occupancy buildings
•Sleeping quarters in outdoor areas
•Sleeping quarters in vans or recreational vehicles
•Non-residential areas within buildings such as garages
•Commercial office/ retail or industrial spaces
•Boats or other similar watercraft
Permit fee and Expiration of Permit
A permit expired one (1) year after issue and must be renewed annually with updated information. There is NO FEE for the initial permit or renewal.
Failure to obtain a permit or renewal
1st OFFENSE $250.00
2nd OFFENSE $500.00
3rd OFFENSE and Thereafter $750.00
QUESTIONS???? CONTACT PLANNING AND INSPECTION AT (219) 873-1400 Ext. #2027″