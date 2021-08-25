The La Porte County Sheriff’s office announced the passing of retired K9 Jäger, a 10-year-old German Shepherd. From 2013-2021, Jäger served the citizens of La Porte County. Throughout his career, he was responsible for numerous drug seizures and apprehensions. Jäger participated in dozens of public demonstrations for various civic organizations and was a popular “pup” throughout La Porte County.

The Sheriff’s Office stated, “During retirement, Jäger remained happy at home and was surrounded by many who loved him dearly, none more so greater than his handler, Deputy Andy Morse.”