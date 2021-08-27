The Franciscan Health Breast Care Center at Crown Point is welcoming Sean DeSilva, MD, as the new director of the program. DeSilva is a board eligible, fellowship-trained breast radiologist. He is trained in comprehensive diagnostic and interventional breast radiology, including complex MRI-guided interventions, general diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine and emergency radiology. DeSilva completed his fellowship training in advanced breast imaging at Harvard Medical School in Boston, his residency training at the State University of New York in New York City, his internship at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., and his medical degree at Boston University. The Franciscan Health Breast Care Center at Crown Point offers women comprehensive services, emphasizing wellness through state-of-the-art diagnostic procedures, follow-up treatment options, education and support.

Services include:

-Screening and diagnostic mammography with tomosynthesis

-Breast sonography and MRI

-Image guided biopsy: ultrasound and sterotactic

-Galactography

-Lymph node sampling

-Lymphedema services

-Bone density

-Massage therapy

-Shared experience breast care support

-Community outreach and educational programs.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 757-6010.