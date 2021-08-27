The 16th Annual Hoosier Star vocal competition will take place on Saturday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium located at 1001 Ridge Street . Doors open at 6:00 p.m. (CDT). Ten finalists will compete for the title of Hoosier Star.

New this year is a $15 Pay-Per-View virtual/live-stream option in addition to the standard In-Person admission. Balcony seats are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

All voting will take place online. In-Person patrons may vote via a QR code or website address (URL) to be provided in the show pamphlet the night of the event. Pay-Per-View patrons can also vote via their home computer or smart device. A link will be sent during the performance. Each admission includes one Youth Finalist vote and one Adult Finalist vote. To purchase either In-Person or Pay-Per-View admission visit the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra website.