Northwest Health Welcomes New Surgeon

Expanding both Bariatric Surgery and General Surgery Services

Northwest Health has welcomed Andrew Martin, M.D. to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Martin is a General Surgeon who also has experience in Bariatric Surgery. “With the addition of Dr. Martin, Northwest Health is able to increase its general surgery services and bariatric surgery services at Northwest Health – La Porte and Northwest Health – Starke,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health.

Dr. Martin completed a fellowship in bariatric surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania prior to joining Northwest Medical Group. He graduated from Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio and completed a surgical residency at Summa Akron City Hospital in Akron, Ohio.

Areas of interest for Dr. Martin include: minimally invasive surgery, robotic-assisted surgery, bariatric surgery, colon and anal-rectal surgery, gallbladder removal, hernia repair, thyroid and parathyroid surgery, breast surgery, and anti-reflux procedures.

Dr. Martin is accepting patients at his office at 400 Legacy Plaza West in La Porte and his office at 104 E. Culver Road, Suite 102 in Knox. He accepts most insurance including Medicare and Medicaid. To make an appointment call 219-379-3166.